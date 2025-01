MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The settlement of Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is the last remaining defense and logistics hub in the south Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Velikaya Novoselka is the last well-fortified defense and logistics hub of the Ukrainian armed forces in the south Donetsk direction," the ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry said that Russian assault teams managed to split the settlement in two and block Ukrainian troops there.