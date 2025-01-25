Some freed Palestinian prisoners cross border from Israel into Egypt — report

CAIRO, January 25. /TASS/. Some of the Palestinians released from Israeli prisons under the ceasefire deal have arrived in Egypt, Al Qahira Al Ekhbariya television reported.

The report did not specify exactly how many prisoners were taken to Egyptian territory from Israel, but earlier on Saturday the television channel reported that Cairo planned to receive at least 70 people. Several ambulance crews are waiting for them on the Egyptian side of the Rafah checkpoint. The doctors will examine the people and give them medical assistance if necessary. It hasn’t been reported whether all these prisoners will remain in Egypt or they will be moved on to third countries.

Al Hadath television reported that 16 Palestinians released by Israel have returned to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

On Friday, Al Hadath reported, citing a source in the Palestinian Fatah movement, that Algeria, Tunisia and Turkey are allegedly ready to accommodate people who could be deported from Palestine after their release from Israeli prisons.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on January 15 that thanks to the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to hold a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages held in the enclave. During the 42-day first phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody.

Four Israelis returned home from Gaza on Saturday. Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners, of whom 114 have already arrived in the West Bank.