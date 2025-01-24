MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. With the support of the West Kiev launched an organ trading scheme in Ukraine, human organs taken from the battlefield were sold on the Internet, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary for REN TV.

"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, "Pentagon biolabs were deployed under the auspices of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health."

"Ukraine was gradually turning into a testing ground for experiments of any quality with biolabs, obviously with organ trading," she said.

Zakharova pointed out at the fact that "the participants in these terrible schemes traded organs via the Internet," "and it was even possible to order what was needed."

The official representative of the Foreign Ministry also drew attention to the fact that "the regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky urgently adopted a number of legislative acts for a simplified procedure that minimized the use of any monitoring and certification procedures for conducting such operations."

"They obviously simply legalized absolute lawlessness," Zakharova concluded.