More than 500,000 mines planted along Zaporozhye defensive lines — Russian politician

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The front line in the Zaporozhye Region has been static for the past two years of defensive warfare, so more than half a million unexploded mines remain planted in the area, Russian Civic Chamber member Vladimir Rogov said.

"The Zaporozhye front has been largely static, so for more than two years, essentially, it has not moved much more than, give or take, 10 kilometers to 20 kilometers in some spots along the front. The depth of the defense is 20 kilometers to 25 kilometers on both sides. I dare say that on these 20 kilometers to 25 kilometers of the length of the front on both sides there are approximately over half a million mines. It is a colossal number. It means the work [to remove them] will take years to come," he said.

The main type of the mines on both sides is the TM-62. Most often, mine detectors fail to find explosive ordnance in the area, as they are inside wooden or plastic casings, rather than steel ones, or have no casings at all, so soldiers use rods.