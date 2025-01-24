UN encourages possible Putin-Trump talks — secretary-general’s office

UNITED NATIONS, January 24. /TASS/. The United Nations supports any possible negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said.

"We encourage all talks between the United States and the Russian Federation and we hope that they continue to engage in dialog," the spokesman said, answering to a question from TASS.

The day before, Trump said that he would like to meet with Putin immediately. On January 21, he did not rule out a complete cessation of US arms supplies to Kiev. Also, he said that he was ready to meet with the Russian leader at any convenient moment. At the same time, Trump speculated that tougher sanctions against Russia were a possibility, if Moscow refused to conclude a deal on Ukraine. In turn, Putin said Russia has never dodged any contacts with Washington.

Putin and Trump last spoke by telephone on July 23, 2020.