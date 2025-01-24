NATO’s hypocrisy brings direct clash with Russia closer — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. NATO’s hypocritical policies are fueling escalation in Europe, increasing the risk of a direct military confrontation between Russia and the North Atlantic alliance, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said that last year, NATO "continued its confrontational policy with regard to Russia" by "boosting its military forces near Russia’s borders."

"This hypocritical and provocative policy is continuously fuelling escalation and tensions on the European continent, raising the risk of a direct military confrontation between Russia and the alliance," the ministry said.

"Washington and its allies view Russia as their biggest direct security threat in all areas, in the long-term perspective," the Russian diplomats continued.

Ukraine is at the heart of the Russia-NATO standoff, and Kiev’s troops are being supplied with long-range weapons that are in fact being operated by Western military specialists, the ministry added.

"At the same time, NATO officials keep claiming that such actions allegedly are not enough to make the alliance a party to the conflict," it said.