UN Secretary-General appoints ex-Foreign Minister of Ghana as special envoy for Libya

UN, January 25. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ghana Hanna Serwaa Tetteh as Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the press service of the UN Secretary-General said in a statement.

Tetteh brings to this position "decades of experience at the national, regional and international levels, including most recently as the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa from 2022 until 2024," the press service said. Prior to this, she was the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) from 2018 to 2020, having earlier served as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Tetteh was a senior member of the cabinet of the Government of Ghana as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2017, and member of the National Security Council and the Armed Forces Council. She also served as Minister for Trade and Industry from 2009 to 2013.