Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber strikes Ukrainian manpower, equipment near Kursk border

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-34 fighter bomber hit clusters of Ukrainian manpower and ammunition with aviation bombs featuring unified gliding and correction modules in borderline areas of Russia’s Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The crew of Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed a nighttime strike on Ukrainian armored hardware and personnel in a borderline area of the Kursk Region," the ministry said, adding that the strike involved aerial bombs with unified gliding and correction modules.

After reconnaissance units confirmed target engagement, the crew safely returned to the departure airfield, the ministry added.