Russia to respond to Zelensky's ultimatums with its victory — Medvedev

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian army's operations are the best response to Vladimir Zelensky's "ultimatums" and demands for a return to the 2022 borders, Russian Security Council’s Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the special group of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission.

"Our adversaries do not stop. Attacks continue and various verbal ultimatums are being issued. Some Ukrainian politicians have gone as far as calls for the restoration of the 2022 borders, in defiance of our country's Constitution. It is obvious that the best response to an ultimatum will be the operations of our armed forces and eventual victory," Medvedev said.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Moscow was ready to conduct a dialogue without preconditions, but on the basis of the 2022 Istanbul agreements and "the realities on the ground.".