MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The situation on the battlefield remains difficult for the Ukrainian army, the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement on Telegram.

"The frontline situation remains difficult," the statement reads.

Ukrainian commanders have recently been describing the situation on the battlefield as difficult. The Ukrainian army continues to face troop shortages, an issue the Kiev authorities have been trying in vain to resolve by tightening mobilization rules. The increasing defection of troops is another problem. Meanwhile, Kiev seeks to blame its failures on its Western partners, accusing them of insufficient weapons supplies.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on January 24 that Russian forces had liberated nine settlements in the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics and the Kharkov Region in the previous week.