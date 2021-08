MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Hungary is set to start pumping of Russian gas over the southern direction by October as scheduled, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Hungarian partners are set to practical initiation of Russian gas pumping over the southern direction in line with the scheduled time - by October," the Ministry said.

Last June, Hungary negotiated deliveries of 4.2 bln cubic meters of gas from October 2020 to October 2021 with the Russian gas holding Gazprom.