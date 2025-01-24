Trump changes his tactics for resolving Ukrainian crisis — news outlet

NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has changed his tactics for settling the conflict in Ukraine after his inauguration, The Conversation reported.

According to the news outlet, the threats to impose new anti-Russian sanctions, which Trump announced a few days after his inauguration, are similar to the course of his predecessor Joe Biden, who used the same methods to put pressure on Russia.

The Conversation pointed out that US foreign policy generally does not change as much from president to president as domestic policy.

However, the author of the article believes that Trump's intentions indicate that he wants to go further than Biden in resolving the conflict and, unlike him, will put pressure not only on Moscow, but also on Kiev to push them toward negotiations. The new American leader is also ready to go much further than the Democrats on the issue of sanctions and, if necessary, impose restrictions on China and India, The Conversation said.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump tasked his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, with ending the Ukrainian conflict in 100 days. According to the newspaper's estimates, reaching an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be a much more complex task than Trump envisioned during the election campaign, when he said he would end the conflict before taking office. On January 21, Trump did not rule out the possibility of a complete halt to US arms deliveries to Kiev, and also declared his readiness to meet with the Russian president "at any time" when it suits him. At the same time, the new US leader said that tougher sanctions against Russia were possible if it did not agree to a deal on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously pointed out that Moscow is open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict, but emphasized that the most important thing was to eliminate the root causes of the crisis. He reiterated that Russia takes into account the statements by Trump and his team about the desire to restore contacts, as well as the need to do everything to prevent World War III.