Russian forces advance in some areas in Kursk direction, senior commander says

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian troops have advanced in certain areas of the Kursk sector of the line of engagement, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"The situation has not changed much, apart from the fact that our units have pushed forward in some areas," the senior commander said.

According to Alaudinov, while there has been "heavy fighting since this morning," Russian forces "have been gradually eliminating the enemy, driving them out, while pressing forward."