Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80% of peace treaty’s wording — President Aliyev

BAKU, September 6. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have already agreed on almost 80% of the text’s wording of the bilateral peace treaty, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

"We can achieve peace in the Southern Caucasus. It is reachable. The latest developments in the negotiation track between Azerbaijan and Armenia demonstrate that," Azerbaijan’s AzerTAg news agency quoted Aliyev as saying at the 50th International Cernobbio Forum in Italy.

"We are actively continuing negotiations, with almost 80% of the peace treaty paragraphs having been approved," the president continued.

"We have already started the border delimitation process, and not only delimitation but also demarcation," Aliyev noted. "Yes, it’s a first small step."

"Only about 13 kilometers [over eight miles] of our border, which is more than 1,000 kilometers [some 621 miles]. But it is a step in the right direction and we hope that Azerbaijan’s initiative to start peace negotiations will result in a peace treaty," he added.