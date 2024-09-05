White House irked by Putin’s ironic comment about US elections

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. The US administration was irked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ironic comment about the presidential election in the United States.

Earlier in the day, the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris. "At the end of the day, the choice is up to the American people and we will respect it," the Russian president added.

"The only people who should get to determine who the next president of the United States is is the American people. And we would greatly appreciate it if Mr. Putin would, A, stop talking about our election and, B, stop interfering in it," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby has told reporters.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Current President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate with Trump, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. On July 21, he announced his decision to drop out and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president. Trump is the Republican presidential candidate in the election.

Russia has repeatedly denied any interference into political processes in the US, strongly rejecting these claims, and said it was not planning to intervene into US elections in the future.