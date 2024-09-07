{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

More than 500,000 Israelis protesting in Tel Aviv — organizers

Similar protests took place in Jerusalem, Haifa, Kfar Sava, Be'er Sheva, Netanya, Rehovot and Rishon LeZion

TEL AVIV, September 8. /TASS/. More than half a million Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, calling for the soonest release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip for 11 months and for early elections in Israel, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to organizers of the rally, similar protests took place in Jerusalem, Haifa, Kfar Sava, Be'er Sheva, Netanya, Rehovot and Rishon LeZion, in which tens of thousands of Israelis took part. According to the organizers, the rally in Tel Aviv brought together the largest ever number of protesters.

At the end of the rally in Tel Aviv, hundreds of protesters refused to leave, but some of them began blocking the Ayalon highway in eastern part of the capital. Police said the rally was illegal and detained several demonstrators. Some protesters called for the immediate resignation of the Benjamin Netanyahu government and for the early elections in Israel as soon as possible.

According to Israeli authorities, Hamas is currently holding 62 hostages and 39 bodies of those who were taken hostage before.

Tags
PalestineIsrael
US cannot confirm downing of MQ-9 Reaper drone by Houthis
The movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said earlier that a US MQ-9 drone had been downed when it was carrying out hostile actions over the airspace of the Marib province
Read more
Putin slams Germany's refusal to turn on Nord Stream 2 as lunacy, nonsense
If Nord Stream 2 is brought back online, 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas would immediately go to Europe, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Ukrainian forces daily send troops to Kursk area, suffering losses — commander
In particular, three Baba Yaga drones and three mortars were destroyed during the day
Read more
Russia to allocate $1.9 bln for purchases of currency, gold from September 6 to October 4
Daily volume of purchase of foreign currency and gold will equal 8.2 bln rubles
Read more
China interested in cooperation with Russian technology companies
"China also has its own experience in creating technology parks built with private investment," lawmaker Alexey Govyrin said, adding that "this experience is also very useful" for Russia
Read more
Oil market still underestimates OPEC+ actions and geopolitical risks — experts
Finam analyst Nikolay Dudchenko noted that yesterday’s OPEC+ decision demonstrates the cartel’s readiness to continue controlling the situation on the oil market
Read more
South Africa considering oil supplies from Russia — ambassador in Moscow
Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka added that PetroSA, the largest state-owned oil and gas corporation in South Africa, is in touch with all Russian oil and gas majors, including Gazprom and Tatarstan-based Tatneft
Read more
Putin congratulates city residents on Moscow City Day
The Russian President called Moscow a symbol and a reliable stronghold of Russian statehood
Read more
Ukraine’s 80th Brigade mopped up Kursk Region villages — captured solder says
Oleg Ivanenko surrendered to the Akhmat special forces on August 16
Read more
Kiev reiterates hopes for Moscow’s attendance of second peace conference
"It is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side," Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, the Russian military repelled two attacks by enemy assault groups towards Matveyevka and Olgovka, and foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack three settlements
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Kalinovo settlement in DPR
The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 810 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s South battlegroup over the day
Read more
Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the Ukrainian military lost up to 370 servicemen and 17 armored vehicles
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat condemns idea of using Western weapons deep inside Russia
According to the statement, Peter Szijjarto "reiterated Hungary’s commitment to diplomacy over arms, emphasizing that Hungary remains the only EU and NATO member that has not and will not supply weapons to Ukraine"
Read more
Russia's hydro potential allows to build 250 GW of hydroelectric power stations — minister
Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev emphasized that Russia will use this potential in stages
Read more
More than 500,000 Israelis protesting in Tel Aviv — organizers
Similar protests took place in Jerusalem, Haifa, Kfar Sava, Be'er Sheva, Netanya, Rehovot and Rishon LeZion
Read more
Lavrov begins talks with Swiss counterpart Cassis
The meeting, organized on Switzerland’s initiative, is currently under way at the UN headquarters in New York
Read more
Russia already won special military op — army official
"Our next task is to do everything possible to ensure that we remain a united family ready for future challenges," Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Ukraine may receive about 2 million FPV-drones by year-end — expert
"According to open sources, in 2023, about 40 billion rubles was allocated to finance the Ukrainian project Drone Army," a representative of the Center for Unmanned Competences said
Read more
Ukraine runs out of money to pay its military — Rada committee
Roksolana Pidlasa clarified that the difficulties regarding the payments arose as the US did not provide military assistance to Kiev in the first quarter of 2024 due to delays in the approval of the relevant bill in Congress
Read more
EU officials focus on serving US energy interests, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova noted that the EU distorted facts and spread direct disinformation to portray Russia as an unreliable energy supplier
Read more
Passenger left note about bomb onboard Indian plane landed in Turkey in plane’s restroom
No attempt to identify the man that left the note has been made so far, it will be done later, Governor of the Turkish province of Erzurum said
Read more
Kremlin spokesman denies Russia meddles in US elections
"This is not the first time that Russia has been blamed for interfering into America’s elections," Dmitry Peskov told
Read more
Ukraine’s troops cling to outskirts of Krasnogorovka, sustain daily losses — DPR head
Denis Pushilin said Russian soldiers were very resourceful in selecting methods and tactics of liberating the city, as well as rescuing the local population
Read more
UK to extend training program for Ukrainian soldiers in 2025
Defense Secretary John Healey said that since early 2022, as many as 45,000 Ukrainian personnel have been trained under Operation Interflex, which provided them with "the vital skills they need to defend their nation"
Read more
West doesn’t want to listen to Russia’s concerns – Kremlin
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, these accusations are "direct evidence that they are not going to take Russia's position into account at all"
Read more
Friendly football match between Russia and Thailand canceled — source
The match was scheduled to take place on September 7, but was canceled due to bad weather
Read more
Syrsky to be fired over fallout from attack on Kursk Region, says Ukrainian politician
Ukraine’s former Interior Minister Yury Lutsenko said that the best Ukrainian units and equipment had been deployed to the Kursk Region
Read more
Russia says its Grad MLRS destroys Ukrainian positions near border in Kursk Region
The ministry said that, in cooperation with forward reconnaissance teams and unmanned aircraft, Grad crews strike enemy locations, strongholds and observation posts
Read more
Iran’s mission to UN denies country supplies weapons to sides of conflict in Ukraine
The statement followed a report by the Wall Street Journal that alleged, citing unnamed US and European officials, that Iran supplied short-range ballistic missiles to Russia
Read more
IN BRIEF: Far East becomes Russia’s 'flagship' in new global economic reality — Putin
Agreements worth more than 10.5 trillion rubles ($116.4 bln) have been signed at the last three Eastern Economic Forums
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
Kiev’s allies worried Ukraine could be pushed out of Kursk border area in a few months
Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev could use the situation in the Kursk Region "as a bargaining chip in talks"
Read more
Turkey's entry into BRICS will encourage other countries to join association — expert
It is reported that Turkey's corresponding decision stems from its intention to enhance its status in the changing geopolitical order amid the world’s irreversible drift to multipolarity
Read more
Downed drone causes fire at warehouse in Gomel, Belarus, no one injured — Ministry
It is reported that the fire damaged 5 square meters of the roof
Read more
Miners’ power consumption in Russia above 2.5 GW — Bitriver
"Gray miners make connections to public utility networks using tariffs for households, which are not designed for the consumption profile characteristic for mining," the statement reads
Read more
Telegram founder may be forced to hand over encryption keys to France — Medvedev
The politician thinks that the French authorities will have to release Pavel Durov sooner or later in order not to tarnish their reputation due to the general negative reaction to his detention
Read more
Landing humans on Mars needs international collaboration — former NASA chief
However, the former chief of the US space agency was skeptical about the prospect of a private company’s capability of sending humans to Mars alone
Read more
Putin appreciates Brazil, India, China for trying to help resolve Ukraine crisis
Russia will always protect its interests and the interests of people in Ukraine who fight for their rights to speak Russian and for their traditions, the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
German-made Leopard tanks prove inefficient on battlefield, says DPR
According to Yan Gagin, Ukrainian servicemen perish both in operations as Leopard 2 crews and in attempts to evacuate the armor from the battlefield
Read more
NATO invades Russia in Kursk Region, ex-US intel officer says
Scott Ritter noted that the Russian army was learning from the situation in the Kursk Region and would use that experience in the future
Read more
Former NASA chief hopes for US-Russia-China cooperation in outer space
"I'm one of these guys, it's kind of odd, my hope is that at some point we'll reach out and bring the Chinese into the collaboration, the partners in space flight," the former chief of the US space agency said
Read more
Durov declines Russian, Emirati diplomatic assistance — Politico
"The person concerned refused Russian consular protection and an Emirati consular visit but agreed that the Emirati embassy be kept up to date on his situation," the official said
Read more
Putin didn’t pass along new information about potential unrest, Kremlin spokesman says
"We continue to have regular communication at various levels, including in very, very sensitive areas," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Read more
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.1 mln cubic meters
Earlier, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said that the events in the Sudzha area of the Kursk region have already led to a sharp increase in the price of natural and liquefied gas
Read more
White House irked by Putin’s ironic comment about US elections
Earlier the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Read more
EAEU, SCO, BRICS can become backbone of global economic regulatory system
According to him, it is necessary to remove existing legislative barriers, primarily in the area of taxation and currency control
Read more
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Read more
West escalates situation in Ukraine, does not want a ceasefire — Iranian Ambassador
The ambassador stressed that "this is the West's approach not only to Ukraine".
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine to be settled through talks — Pentagon chief
"We are going continue to work to put Ukraine in the best possible position" for peace talks, Lloyd Austin pledged
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 444,000 troops during military operation — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, the liberation of several residential settlements in Donbass, disclosed Kiev attempts to prevent the collapse of the front
Read more
Scholz wants to know who is behind Nord Stream blasts — government spokesman
According to Steffen Hebestreit, the topic of the Nord Steams act of sabotage is still on the agenda, including in contacts with Kiev
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigates to have hypersonic weapon capabilities
The original Project 22350 serial-produced warships built at the Severnaya Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) carry two versatile shipborne launchers each
Read more
Russian units expand offensive bridgehead in DPR over week
According to the report, the Russian forces liberated several residential areas in the region
Read more
IAEA intends to increase cooperation with Russia
"I hope everybody understands the work of the IAEA, the technical basis of what we do, and our un-relentless compromise with nuclear safety," Director General Rafael Grossi stressed
Read more
Collapse of Operation Citadel 2.0
Read more
Russian forces use drones in road mining to wipe out enemy vehicles — businessman
According to Alexey Chadayev, the new method has an advantage in that a mining device can be produced directly at the site of combat
Read more
Russian forces advance in some areas in Kursk direction, senior commander says
According to Apty Alaudinov, while there has been "heavy fighting since this morning," Russian forces "have been gradually eliminating the enemy, driving them out, while pressing forward"
Read more
Putin calls West's policy to ban Russia from dollar settlements ‘stupid’
The head of state noted that in this situation, Russia and its friendly countries are switching to national currencies in their mutual settlements
Read more
Putin says Russia 'backs' Harris post-Biden exit
The Russian president joked that Harris’ "laughter is so expressive and contagious," that you can assume "she’s doing well"
Read more
Trump says he was offended by Putin’s ironic remark about endorsing Harris
Earlier, the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Read more
Putin convinced Russia to keep boosting ties with Tajikistan
Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries are "making progress in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance."
Read more
US cannot confirm downing of MQ-9 Reaper drone by Houthis
The movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said earlier that a US MQ-9 drone had been downed when it was carrying out hostile actions over the airspace of the Marib province
Read more
Press review: Big bucks flow at EEF and Macron's PM pick has left talking impeachment
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 6th
Read more
Houthis down US MQ-9 Reaper drone — rebel representative
This is the eighth drone of the US air forces of this type downed by the rebels over the airspace of Yemen since the start of escalation
Read more
Trump puzzled by Putin’s ironic comment about supporting Harris
Puyin said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Read more
German fighter jets practice landings in Finland, 180 km from Russian border
The German Air Force told the newspaper that the German fighter jets had been practicing landings in Finland since September 4
Read more
Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified
Such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate
Read more
US, Europe working on substitutes for S-300 system, R-27 missile — Pentagon chief
Earlier, Western media outlets reported that Ukraine had failed to fully replace Soviet-made S-300 missile systems with Western-manufactured ones
Read more
Serbia sees how high Putin values it — deputy PM
The deputy prime minister pointed out that the presence of high-ranking officials at the meeting was meaningful for Serbia
Read more
35 radicals eliminated, 45 detained by Israeli military in West Bank over past week
Dozens of weapons and explosive devices were seized and three laboratories manufacturing explosives were wiped out, the IDF said
Read more
Starliner undocks from ISS, returns to Earth without crew
The undocking occurred at 6:04 p.m. US East Coast time on Friday
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
China launches remote sensing satellites
The satellites of this group will be used for testing new technologies of low-orbit constellations
Read more
US allocates new $250 million military aid package to Ukraine — Pentagon
According to the statement, the package includes RIM-7 missiles and air defense support, ammunition for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, artillery shells of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber, Stinger MANPADS, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems
Read more
Three civilians wounded in Ukrainian shelling attack on borderline Belgorod Region
The governor added that two houses and four outbuildings caught fire after shells hit them
Read more
Medvedev touts Russia as global leader in drone warfare thanks to special op
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman pointed out that no one could have imagined that drone usage would become so widespread before the special military operation
Read more
Press review: Mongolia shoves Putin's arrest warrant and big deals abound at EEF
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4th
Read more
There should be less talk about militarization of space, says former NASA chief
According to Charles Bolden, he felt that his job was to to maintain peace
Read more
Ukrainian ambassador’s visit to Yasukuni Shrine 'affronts' Asian peoples — Chinese daily
The newspaper also recommended Sergey Korsunsky not to forget about China's peacekeeping efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian training center with NATO instructors in Poltava
Vladimir Saldo stressed that the military bloc is providing both financial and administrative support for the operation of such centers
Read more
Response to mpox requires $290 mln over six months — WHO
"The strategy, plan and resource requirement will be reviewed and adjusted quarterly," the organization said
Read more
Russian Air Defense shoots down 4 HIMARS MLRS missiles, 3 Hammer bombs, 30 Ukrainian UAVs
The Russian Defense Ministry added that since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian troops have destroyed 17,953 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 14,226 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 25,766 special military vehicles
Read more
Former US President Trump can 'hardly' resolve Ukrainian conflict within 24 hours
Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin noted that Russia was "not going to stop with its offensive actions" even if negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine were launched
Read more
Paris sees 26,000 people take to streets protesting against Macron’s policy — prefecture
Against this backdrop, Jean-Luc Melenchon, founder of the leftist France Unbowed party, said about the onset of the "right of the strongest" in France and called on supporters for a "long-term struggle" against Macron’s policy
Read more
Ukrainian mass resignations speak of Kiev's transition to full dictatorship — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that many deputies, even from the President's Servant of the People party, are no longer willing to follow the instructions of the President's Office
Read more
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
The first Project 885 nuclear submarine Severodvinsk was delivered to the Russian Navy in 2014
Read more
Russia plans to create 90 nm lithography machine — minister
The first commercial specimen of the lithographic printer operating on the 350 nm topology already appeared this year
Read more
Lavrov says his only meeting with Kuleba lacked constructiveness
The minister noted making an exception while visiting Antalya - there were no plans to participate in this diplomatic conference, because it did not fit into the schedule
Read more
Russian government orders to set up embassy in Dominican Republic
According to the order, the Russian Foreign Ministry is to determine the number of the embassy staff and to endorse the schedule
Read more
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80% of peace treaty’s wording — President Aliyev
"We are actively continuing negotiations, with almost 80% of the peace treaty paragraphs having been approved," the president noted
Read more
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Read more
BRICS summit in Kazan to bring together leaders of important, powerful countries — Vucic
Vucic specified that during his conversation with Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko, they touched upon economic cooperation issues, including "the construction of the Russian Railways’ dispatch center
Read more
Voter turnout at gubernatorial election in Kursk Region nears 47%
As many as 55,040 people took part in the voting online
Read more
Saturn to appear extra large, bright in night sky on September 8
The opposition of planets is a configuration which puts their centers on a common line
Read more
Belarus won’t be drawn into military confrontation with Ukraine, Russian senator believes
According to Konstantin Kosachev, Russian-Belarusian cooperation is the most important element for preventing "this situation from developing in some unpredictable and uncontrollable direction"
Read more
Ukraine loses over 600 men after Russian attack on Poltava military school — politician
Igor Mosiychuk noted that the blame for what happened lies mainly with the Ukrainian military authorities, who allowed such a large number of servicemen to gather in one place
Read more
Lavrov slams as blackmail Kiev's demands for letting it use Storm Shadow against Russia
The Russian top diplomat warned that the West was playing with fire whenever it started discussions on this topic
Read more
Iranian President plans to attend BRICS Summit in Kazan — Ambassador
There Masoud Pezeshkian plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Kazem Jalali said
Read more
Chernobyl would pale in comparison to strike on Kursk NPP — Rosatom chief
On August 8, fragments of downed Ukrainian projectiles were discovered on the premises of the Kursk NPP
Read more