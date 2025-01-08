Zelensky decides to run for re-election — report

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has decided to run for re-election, Ukraine’s Telegraf news outlet reported citing sources among his close associates.

The information has not been confirmed or denied officially yet. "The decision on the second term has been taken. With the confidence level of 52%, Zelensky still has chances to win the presidential election," the outlet quoted its sources. That said, chances exist unless former Ukrainian army chief Valery Zaluzhny, who is currently Zelensky’s key competitor, runs for presidency, Telegraf noted, adding that Zaluzhny has not yet made a final decision on his political future.

Zelensky's presidential power expired after May 20, 2024. Parliamentary and presidential elections have not been held in the country due to martial law.