ROME, June 16. /TASS/. Pope Francis has been discharged from Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital, where he underwent abdominal surgery, the Rai News 24 TV channel reported.

The pontiff left the medical facility around 8:44 local time a.m. (9:44 a.m. Moscow time).

According to the TV channel, before returning to the Vatican, he will stop by the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome to pray.