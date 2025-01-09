DONETSK, January 9. /TASS/. The majority of inmates from Ukrainian correctional facilities have been sent to the frontline, a captured Ukrainian soldier told TASS.

"Very few people remain in correctional facilities, everyone is being sent out to combat," Vladimir Volsky, a former inmate and serviceman from the 48th separate assault battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces, said.

He specified that the crime an inmate was charged with makes no difference. "These days, people receive longer sentences to make it easier to send them to the frontline," the former inmate explained.

Volsky emphasized that he signed a contract with the Ukrainian army in order to be released. According to him, he was serving his sixth sentence.

The former inmate voluntarily surrendered to Russian assault forces near Velikaya Novoselka in late December.