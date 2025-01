MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 290 servicemen in the Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the day, Kiev lost over 290 servicemen, a tank, an armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, four automobiles and three artillery pieces," the report says.

According to it, ukraine's overall losses in Kursk Region exceed 50,000 servicemen.