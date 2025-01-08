Reuters: Alaska sues US government over restrictions on oil development

NEW YORK, January 8. /TASS/. The state of Alaska has filed a lawsuit against the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden over restrictions imposed by the federal government on the development of oil and gas fields, Reuters reported.

The agency notes that the Alaskan authorities were dissatisfied with the decision of the US administration made last December to limit the development of oil and gas leases in the state. This decision made it "impossible or impracticable to develop" 400,000 acres of land, the agency quoted the statement. Reuters notes that these measures "would severely limit future oil exploration and drilling" in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

US President-elect Donald Trump earlier promised that on the first day after taking office he would lift all the restrictions on energy production imposed by Biden. He also said he would reopen the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas production.