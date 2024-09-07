Russian Air Defense shoots down 4 HIMARS MLRS missiles, 3 Hammer bombs, 30 Ukrainian UAVs

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have shot down four HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), three hammer bombs, and 30 UAVs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down three French Hammer guided aerial bombs, four US HIMARS missiles, and 30 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian troops have destroyed 642 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 31,098 unmanned aerial vehicles, 578 anti-aircraft missile systems, 17,953 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,447 multiple launch rocket systems, 14,226 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 25,766 special military vehicles.