MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia has already claimed victory in its special military operation, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

"I always say that we have already won this military operation. Our next task is to do everything possible to ensure that we remain a united family ready for future challenges," he said in a video published on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Alaudinov told TASS that the Russian military had prevented Ukrainian troops from sending reinforcements into the Kursk Region at night.