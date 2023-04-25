US seeks to divide Russia up into separate countries, rule over them, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The United States is hatching plans to carve Russia up into several different territories, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said at the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon on Tuesday.

According to the senior official, the US government’s Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) (also known as the US Helsinki Commission, which has publicly advocated for stripping Russia of its seat on the UN Security Council and for "decolonizing" Russia - TASS), "harbors <…> all sorts of people, including fugitives [from Russia], all manner of outcasts who fled the country to escape criminal liability or under some other pretext."

"They are busy drawing up new maps there [at the CSCE] to show their vision of how Russia will look in the future when the current political regime collapses and the true masters come to the fore. Then, there would be separate territories: the United States of Siberia, for example. What do you think about the Yamalo-Nenets Republic or the Tyumen Republic, by the way? Because the mission is simple: carve everything up into parts and manage them," he said, pointing out that Russia’s citizenry must ensure that such a scenario is unachievable even in theory.

The deputy head of the Security Council expressed hope that the Russian population would work together as one on the critical task of preserving the country’s territorial integrity.

Medvedev stressed that those fugitive Russians who fled abroad are constantly talking about the need to demilitarize and denuclearize the country, "so that Russia would [voluntarily] give up its nuclear arsenal and, naturally, would carry out all orders coming from overseas [from the US]." He underscored that this would turn the country into an obedient agent of the United States.