South Africa becomes top destination for Russian tourists in Sub-Saharan Africa

PRETORIA, January 31. /TASS/. South Africa was the most popular destination in Sub-Saharan Africa among Russian tourists at the end of 2023, according to the Russian Union of Travel Industry.

"Last year, South Africa overtook Kenya and Tanzania as the most popular sub-Saharan African country among tourists from Russia. In previous years, Kenya was more in demand in the region, but in 2023, South Africa rose to the top," the organization said.

The Russian Union of Travel Industry did not provide data on the exact number of Russian tourists who visited South Africa last year. At the same time, the organization noted that the number of Russian tourists visiting Africa in 2023 was 30% higher than the figure for 2022.