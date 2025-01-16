Iran, Russia to launch financial messaging channel to get rid of SWIFT — ambassador

DUBAI, January 16. /TASS/. Iran and Russia are working on launching a confidential financial messaging channel to eliminate the need for SWIFT, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"The situation in banking and currency cooperation has significantly improved. At the moment, we are working on a confidential financial messaging channel to completely get rid of SWIFT. I can call 2025 the year in which financial issues in Russian-Iranian relations will be resolved," the ambassador said on the IRIB TV channel.

Earlier on Thursday, the representative of the Iranian Central Bank, Mostafa Ghamari Vafa, said that the Chairman of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad Reza Farzin, went to Moscow for talks to speed up the implementation of some points of the agreement concluded with the Bank of Russia. Farzin will also be part of the delegation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who will arrive in Russia on January 17 to sign the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

This agreement is intended to become a major stage in the development of relations between Russia and Iran. According to officials of the two countries, the agreement covers all areas of bilateral cooperation and will open up new horizons in various areas of Russian-Iranian interaction, including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and technology.