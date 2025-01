MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market was in solid positive territory at the end of the main trading session on Thursday.

By the end of the day, the MOEX index rose by 2.40% to 2,911.29 points and the RTS index increased by 2.84% to 895.83 points.

The yuan exchange rate remained almost unchanged during the day, trading at 13.90 rubles.