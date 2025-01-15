Flydubai resumes flights to Mineralnye Vody, Sochi

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Flydubai will fully resume flights to Mineralnye Vody and Sochi from January 23 and 25, respectively, Vice President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), Director General of Space Travel Artur Muradyan said.

"Flydubai will fully resume flights to Mineralnye Vody and Sochi from January 23 and 25, respectively, with an official notification having been received from the air carrier. Flights will be performed as previously scheduled," he said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the UAE-based low-cost airline cancelled regular flights to Sochi and Mineralnye Vody until January 22. The airline has repeatedly changed the date of the flights cancellation. The decision was taken following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 passenger plane near the Kazakh city of Aktau heading from Baku to Grozny.