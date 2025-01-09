Slovak PM held talks on gas transit via Ukraine with European Commission

BRUSSELS, January 9. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico had a meeting with European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen on the problem of gas transit via Ukraine, spokesperson of the European Commission (EC) Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said at a briefing in Brussels

"We confirm the bilateral meeting today between Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico," she said. The topic of the meeting was the situation with gas transit via Ukraine that terminated in December, Itkonen added, without giving any further details.

A new round of consultations of EU countries on gas scheduled for January 7 failed because of absence of the Ukrainian delegation, Fico said on Monday.