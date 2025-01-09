Russia’s pork exports to China total 39,000 in 2024 — agricultural watchdog

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia exported 39,000 tons of pork products to China in 2024, including 21,200 tons of pork and 17,900 tons of by-products, the country’s agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"In 2024, according to the Vetis Federal State Information System, 39,000 tons of pork products were exported to China, including 21,200 tons of pork and 17,900 tons of pork by-products," the report says.

About pork supplies

In September 2023, the Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China lifted African swine fever related restrictions on pork supplies from Russia. The decision was made based on the results of a risk assessment and analysis of the state control system for African swine fever in Russia.

In December 2023, representatives of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China came to Russia to get familiar with the veterinary supervision system and the activities of the agricultural watchdog’s research institutes. They visited pig farms and inspected Russian pork producers.

The Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China signed a protocol on inspection, quarantine and veterinary and sanitary requirements for pork exported from Russia to China, and a corresponding veterinary certificate was also approved.

In late February 2024, the Chinese competent authority certified three Russian companies to ship pork from Russia to China. On March 7, the Miratorg agro-industrial holding announced the shipment of the first batch of pork in the amount of 27 tons from the Belgorod region to China. On April 2, another Russian enterprise sent three shipments of pork by-products totaling 167.99 tons to China.