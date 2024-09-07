Russia says its Grad MLRS destroys Ukrainian positions near border in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the battlegroup North destroyed Ukrainian positions near the border in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Crews of Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the battlegroup North, while carrying out firepower missions, destroyed positions held by the troops of Ukrainian terrorist formations near the border in the Kursk region," the statement said.

The ministry said that, in cooperation with forward reconnaissance teams and unmanned aircraft, Grad crews strike enemy locations, strongholds and observation posts. Artillerymen also strike the routes used by Ukrainian armored vehicles and hit-and-run weapons.

"We hit convoys. We hit foreign-made M777. We have also had tanks. Literally the other day a tank was hit," said a battery commander with the call sign Neva.

"Sometimes we work around the clock, day and night. The situation now is such that the enemy must be beaten, chased away. We are ready to go to the end. A lot of the enemy has been destroyed over these past weeks," said another serviceman, a commander of an MLRS platoon with the call sign Balu.