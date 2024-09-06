US, Europe working on substitutes for S-300 system, R-27 missile — Pentagon chief

BERLIN, September 6. /TASS/. The United States and its European partners are working on a substitute for the S-300 missile system and the R-27 missile, US Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin said at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

"Meanwhile, with help from several European companies, the United States is working with Ukraine to design and build a substitute for the S-300 surface-to-air missile system and the R-27 air-to-air missile," he pointed out.

Earlier, Western media outlets reported that Ukraine had failed to fully replace Soviet-made S-300 missile systems with Western-manufactured ones. Ukraine continues to use R-27 missiles, part of the country’s Soviet legacy, which are produced by the Artyom company.