Putin calls West's policy to ban Russia from dollar settlements ‘stupid’

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The West already understands that it made a mistake, and its stupid steps are only pushing countries to abandon the dollar, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The financial and political authorities of the United States are pushing this process with their not just sloppy, but unprofessional and stupid actions. I think, they already understand that they made a mistake, but they simply cannot get out of this rut. It is probably rather embarrassing for them to admit that they made a mistake. They should have already made some corrections, as they see that the tools they use do not work," Putin said.

He noted that in this situation, Russia and its friendly countries are switching to national currencies in their mutual settlements. But the Western leaders are not ready to abandon their policies, he added.

"Apparently, only those people who will replace today's generation of politicians can do this. Because changing something means admitting your mistakes. Apparently, this is difficult. And what is the reason for such behavior? Apparently, they were counting that everything would collapse in our country. That is why they banned us from dollar service. But the trends are not obvious. They only push, as I have already said, these processes, but the trends in the use of currency are connected with the growth of the [Russian] economy," Putin said.

