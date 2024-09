HANOI, September 7. /TASS/. The match between the national football teams of Russia and Thailand as part of a friendly tournament in Hanoi has been canceled, a source told TASS.

It was noted that the Russian team would not be able to hold the match on Sunday, as its schedule does not allow it. The match was scheduled to take place on September 7 and begin at 16:00 Moscow time, but was canceled due to bad weather.