Political stability in Russia is of particular importance today, says President Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it extremely important today to keep maintaining political stability in the country, the president said on Friday.

"The Single Voting Day is held across Russia on September 8," Putin said. "Russia’s administrative bodies will be formed based on the outcome of this voting results."

"It has always been of significant importance for the political stability in the country and today it is of a particular importance," the Russian president added.