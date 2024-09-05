Malaysia ready to offer special relations to Russia, PM says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Malaysian authorities are ready to offer special relations to Russia as they see the country as a friend, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Russians shouldn’t in any way feel that we are influenced by others," he noted. "There’s the special relationship that Malaysia wants to offer to Russia as a friend of hours," Ibrahim added, highlighting enormous potential for cooperation between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Moscow expected to find new areas of cooperation with Southeast Asian countries during Malaysia’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

