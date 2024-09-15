Egyptian Foreign Minister will visit Russia on Sunday

CAIRO, September 15. /TASS/. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has left for a visit to Russia, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in its press release.

"The Egyptian Foreign Minister left for Moscow on Sunday as part of a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with Russia," the statement said. The Egyptian ministry added that the Minister will hold talks with several high-ranking Russian officials to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Egypt and Russia are preparing to sign a number of bilateral agreements, Ambassador of Egypt to Russia Nazih Nagari told TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit. "The preparation of such documents is underway, but they will not necessarily be signed at the BRICS summit in Kazan, because this is a multilateral meeting. But we are working on some bilateral projects that can be signed at any time," the diplomat said.

The Ambassador added that the new Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expects to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in detail at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"Bilateral relations will be discussed, of course. We have a new Foreign Minister. He will meet Lavrov for the first time as a minister. We pay a lot of attention to bilateral relations and joint projects. And at the same time, there are many international issues. The region itself, the situation in Palestine and Gaza is, of course, very important to us. So, the general situation in the region, in Libya, in Sudan, there are many topics for discussion between Egypt and Russia," the diplomat said.