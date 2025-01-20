Trump plans to sign about 100 executive orders immediately after inauguration

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump plans to sign around 100 executive orders on his first day in office, journalists from his pool reported.

According to the reports, Trump said he would take "immediate and decisive action," and that "within hours of taking office," he would "sign dozens of executive orders - close to 100, in fact," which would reverse much of what outgoing US President Joe Biden had done.

Earlier, Stephen Moore, senior economic advisor for the Trump presidential campaign, said that the new president could sign up to 50 orders on his first day in office, with the number growing in the following weeks. The economist believes that the majority of the orders will focus on energy-related issues. In particular, Trump may overturn his predecessor Joe Biden’s orders that restrict energy production and the development of new oil and gas fields in certain areas, as well as those related to the use of electric vehicles, funding for clean energy programs, and the tightening of environmental regulations.

Trump’s inauguration will take place at noon on January 20. As the temperature in Washington is expected to drop to minus 11 degrees Celsius (12 degrees Fahrenheit), Trump and US Vice President-elect James David Vance will not take their oaths of office in front of the US Congress building, as originally planned. For the first time in 40 years, the ceremony will be held inside the Capitol Rotunda, a hall capable of accommodating over 1,000 people. Security measures have been tightened in Washington ahead of the inauguration. A large part of the city center adjacent to the White House and the Congress has been closed to traffic. Public access to Capitol Hill has been closed for several days.