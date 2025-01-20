MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The team of US President-elect Donald Trump has not invited any Ukrainian legislators to Washington as it is not engaged in dialogue with them and is unlikely to do so, opposition Ukrainian lawmaker Alexander Dubinsky said.

"It is notable that Team Trump has not invited any Ukrainian politicians from the parliament to Washington. This confirms my point that dialogue will not be held with any of them and is unlikely to happen," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Dubinsky branded the Ukrainian politicians as a "gang of traitors," emphasizing that they repeatedly attempted to meddle in Washington’s affairs. For instance, the legislator reiterated how Vladimir Zelensky and his team tried to fabricate a legal case against Trump.

Earlier, ex-Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko noted challenges in communication between Zelensky’s office and Trump’s team. For instance, he was outraged that Zelensky is not traveling to Trump’s inauguration. According to him, "if you sit on a couch, nobody will invite you anywhere."

On December 16, Trump said that he had not sent an invitation to attend his inauguration to Zelensky. On January 5, Zelensky admitted to US journalist Lex Fridman that he would have liked to attend the swearing-in ceremony but cannot do so without a direct invitation from Trump. On January 15 in Warsaw, Zelensky said that Kiev and Washington were working on the content and format of his meeting with Trump after the inauguration.