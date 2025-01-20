Ukraine strikes over 20 settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 54 munitions and 39 unmanned aerial vehicles at 21 settlements in the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, with one person requiring medical attention, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor, reported on his Telegram channel.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the settlements of Krasnaya Yaruga, Grafovka, Kolotilovka, Popovka, and Repyakhovka were hit by three projectiles in one shelling round and eight drones. In the evening, a man, who sustained a closed cranial injury in a drone attack on a Kamaz truck in the village of Krasnaya Yaruga, sought medical treatment at the central district hospital," he wrote, adding that three houses, farm buildings, and a Kamaz truck were impacted in the district.

A total of 31 munitions and eight UAVs were launched at five settlements in the Grayvoronsky district. Five settlements in the Shebekinsky district were attacked by 14 drones and six shells. Four private residences and two cars were damaged.

According to the regional head, the settlements of Dubovoye, Blizhneye, Repnoye, and Chermoshnoye were targeted by seven UAVs. Two cars were damaged. In the Volokonovsky district, 14 projectiles were launched at two settlements, affecting four private houses. "Two drones were shot down over the Valuysky district. There were no injuries or damages," the governor added.