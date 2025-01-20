MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops destroyed the Belitskaya mine during their retreat in the Krasnoarmeysk direction, according to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin.

"The enemy did not and does not consider the DPR part of its territory and is trying to inflict damage while retreating from populated areas. We have information that a mine in the settlement of Belitskoye near Krasnoarmeysk was detonated," Pushilin stated on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He added that the Ukrainian military is causing damage to hinder Russian authorities from restoring enterprises and providing the liberated civilians with necessary supplies.