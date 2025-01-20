Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high as it exceeds $109,500 — Binance platform data

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high as it rose above $109,588, according to Binance platform data.

As of 9:56 a.m. Moscow time (6:56 a.m. GMT) the Bitcoin price was up by 3.63% at $109,588. By 10:13 a.m. Moscow time (7:13 a.m. GMT) the price of the cryptocurrency had narrowed gains to 3.45% as it traded at $108,973.

Previously the price of Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high of $108,353 on December 17, 2024.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.