Putin’s views close to Myanmar, partnership between states to expand — republic’s minister

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s views are close to Myanmar, the country’s Minister for Information Maung Maung Ohn told TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media summit, adding that bilateral partnership will continue developing.

"Our diplomatic cooperation has been developing for 76 years, which points to the fact that we are on one side and moving in one direction. The views of Vladimir Putin and our leader are similar, which is why partnership will continue developing," the minister said.