Plane with 103 Russian POWs lands near Moscow

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. A plane carrying 103 Russian servicemen, who were captured by Ukrainian troops during attack on the borderline Kursk Region, has landed near Moscow, the Zvezda television channel reported.

The Il-76 plane landed at the Chkalovsky airfield in the suburbs of Moscow. Zvezda published a video showing the servicemen leaving the plane. They will be taken to the Russian Defense Ministry’s healthcare facilities for treatment and rehabilitation.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russia had brought back 103 servicemen captured by Ukraine in the borderline Kursk Region following talks mediated by the United Arab Emirates. They were swapped for 103 Ukrainian POWs.