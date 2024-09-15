Putin shows respect to Serbia by not rebuking it for buying Rafale — deputy PM

BELGRADE, September 15. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has said that by not raising the topic of Serbia’s purchase of Rafale fighter jets a meeting with him, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed respect to his country and once again proved that he is a friend to Serbia.

"President Putin is one of the world’s greatest leaders. He is well informed on topics he is talking about and about his vis-a-vis. I am impressed by his knowledge about Serbia and the region," he said in an interview with the Vecernje Novosti newspaper. "No, he did not mention Rafale, but spoke about trade, a gas agreement and Russia’s support for all Serbia’s efforts. President Putin is Serbia’s sincere friend, who understands us. And I can say that he loves us."

"Just imagine a different situation when a US or EU leader talks to us after our signing of a contract for the purchase of Sukhoi aircraft: they would be threatening us with collective and personal sanctions, halting our EU-wards movement, and then, they would spare no effort to overthrow us by means of a color revolution. Putin, on the contrary, has never rebuked Serbia as he respects our needs and decisions. He is a great man and a big friend, and that is why the Serbs love him," he said, commenting on his meeting with the Russian leader on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Vulin told TASS earlier that his country’s contract to buy Rafale fighter jets from France will not worsen its relations with Moscow. Russia’s reaction to the deal confirmed its respectful attitude to Serbia, he said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on August 29 that his country was buying 12 Rafale jets for 2.7 billion euros. The contract is not only for the delivery of the aircraft, but also the entire package of related services. He said the deal will significantly increase in the capabilities of the Serbian military army.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decision to buy jets from France was a free choice of "our Serbian friends." He said each country is guided by "economic and other considerations when making such decisions.".