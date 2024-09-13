Russian diplomat slams plans to simulate nuclear blast aftermath in Russia as absurd

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has slammed the United States’ plans to simulate the aftermath of a nuclear explosion in Eastern Europe and Russia as absurd and provocative.

"Frankly speaking, I have heard nothing about Pentagon’s such plans. I think this is absurd, no one can take it positively. So, I believe this is quite a provocative idea," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency - TASS) has not reacted to this either - this is nothing but absurdity and is to be taken as such," he said, adding that such rhetoric is irresponsible.