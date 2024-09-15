King of Jordan appoints new prime minister

BEIRUT, September 15. /TASS/. King Abdullah II of Jordan has appointed Jafar Hassan the country’s new prime minister.

"His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein, King of Jordan, has asked Jafar Hassan to form a new cabinet after the resignation of Bisher Khasawneh," the King’s office said.

Since 2021, Hassan has been heading the King’s office. Prior to that, in 2018, he was deputy prime minister in charge of economic issues, and minister of planning and international cooperation in 2009-2013.

The Bisher Khasawneh government resigned on Sunday after the September 10 elections to the lower house of parliament, where candidates from the Islamic Action Front (a Jordanian arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, a religious and political organization, which is outlawed in Russia) won 31 out of 138 seats. The Islamic Action Front is Jordan’s biggest opposition force. In 2016, it won 16 seats, and five seats in 2020.