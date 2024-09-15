{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Air defense shot down UAV in Russia’s Belgorod region, one person was injured — Governor

The Governor added that the roof of the building of the industrial enterprise was damaged

BELGOROD, September 15. /TASS/. The air defense system shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Russia’s Belgorod region, one person was injured, Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense system was activated over the Belgorod region - an unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down. A civilian was injured in the village of Razumnoye," he wrote.

The Governor added that the roof of the building of the industrial enterprise was damaged. Information on the consequences is being clarified, emergency services are working at the scene.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian aviation defeats reserves of seven Ukrainian brigades in Sumy Region
Read more
Scholz says he won’t allow Ukraine to use German weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
According to the chancellor, permission for Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia would be a problem and he won’t allow that
Read more
Russian cosmonauts Kononenko and Chub mark one year in space
The two cosmonauts were sent to the orbit aboard the Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft, which blasted off from the Baikonur space launch center on September 15, 2023
Read more
West afraid to even discuss interception of Russian missiles over Ukraine, Zelensky admits
Vladimir Zelensky noted that Western states did discuss ensuring Israel’s air defense during the Iranian attack on April 13, but they refuse to make the same steps for Ukraine
Read more
Countries need to grasp consequences of hosting US military bases — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example
Read more
Finland’s territory not to be used to attacks against Russia — General Staff
Finnish Defense Forces General Staff noted that it monitors the situation around the attack of Ukrainian drones in the Murmansk Region
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
No White House announcement regarding strikes inside Russia following Biden-Starmer talks
The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and expressed concern about the alleged provision of weapons to Russia by Iran and North Korea and " the People’s Republic of China’s support to Russia’s defense industrial base"
Read more
Kazakhstan still ready to act as intermediary in Russia-Ukraine talks — MFA
Kazakhstan considers it necessary to observe the principles of the UN Charter on countries’ territorial integrity, the official noted
Read more
Russia communicates messages to US to avert uncontrollable crisis — senior diplomat
Communication with the United States is conducted through embassies and occasionally at other levels, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Russian diplomat slams plans to simulate nuclear blast aftermath in Russia as absurd
Mikhail Ulyanov noted that such rhetoric is irresponsible
Read more
German jets scrambled over Baltic Sea over Russian Tu-142, Su-30 planes
Such mutual checks are mostly routine
Read more
Hungary has more unexpected peace initiatives on Ukraine in stock, PM Orban says
Budapest plans to "continue to have unexpected initiatives that will each take us one step closer to peace," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Read more
New names may emerge in Crocus City Hall terror attack investigation
One of the suspects, Mukhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, "may contact other unidentified co-conspirators in the crime" if he is not placed in pretrial custody
Read more
More rallies demanding release of Israeli hostages from Gaza held in Israel
They were chanting slogans in support of Israel, and carried Israeli flags
Read more
US seeks to drive wedge between Russia, Argentina — ambassador
The US accused RT television and Russia in general of attempts to ‘destabilize’ the government of Argentinian President Javier Milei, but Russia has never intervened into sovereign affairs of other countires, Dmitry Feoktistov said
Read more
Plane with 103 Russian POWs lands near Moscow
They were swapped for 103 Ukrainian POWs
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
Houthi leader says US strikes fail to stop attacks on ships
According to al-Houthi, at least 24 strikes were carried out last week on the provinces of al-Hodeidah, Ibb, Marib, Saada and Taiz
Read more
Attacks with Western weapons on Russia can backfire on NATO — expert
"It may even come to nuclear strikes, but I hope this won't happen," Sergey Karaganov said
Read more
Putin meets with BRICS representatives on security in St. Petersburg
After the meeting with them, bilateral talks with some of the visiting BRICS representatives are also possible
Read more
Drug supplies to Ukrainian army come from US — POW
It is reported that under some psychotropics a person can stay awake for a week
Read more
Severing diplomatic relations with UK out of question — Kremlin
Earlier, an anonymous representative of the Russian security services said that six UK diplomats had been expelled from Russia
Read more
G7 demands that Iran halt alleged transfer of missiles to Russia
Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected theories of Iranian arms deliveries to Russia for use in Ukraine
Read more
Over 20 country leaders confirm participation in BRICS summit in Kazan — senior diplomat
Russia assumed the one-year rotating chairmanship of the BRICS intergovernmental group on January 1, 2024
Read more
North Korea’s Kim lauds relations with Moscow as rapidly developing at meeting with Shoigu
"He gave his assurances that the North Korean government will continue to expand cooperation with Russia in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership," the state-owned radio broadcaster said
Read more
Ukraine’s failed attack on drilling rig may be sign of infighting in its military — expert
According to Vasily Prozorov, the attack might be a result of infighting between Kirill Budanov and Alexander Syrsky
Read more
Kiev switches mercenaries to Kupyansk to hold back advance of Russian forces — expert
The expert specified that the Ukrainian national battalions near Kupyansk "are engaged in their traditional activities", playing the role of a "deterrent" - barrier detachments
Read more
US not ready for dialogue with Russia on Ukraine, Russian ambassador says
"The Americans are unwilling to negotiate. They are uncomfortable discussing that. They say they do not control the Ukrainians," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Read more
Myanmar would like to become BRICS observer country — republic’s information minister
We are poised for cooperation with the integration as an observer country, Minister for Information said
Read more
Developer states constant upgrade of Forpost UAV based on its use in special military op
According to the developer, the Forpost was developed to solve reconnaissance and strike tasks in conditions where the enemy does not have a highly organized air defense system, and within the Air Defense Forces the system is used where there is no enemy counteraction
Read more
German chancellor calls for unbiased investigation into Nord Stream sabotage
"It was a terrorist attack," Olaf Scholz told
Read more
BRICS security leaders convene in St. Petersburg to discuss new world order
According to the preliminary agenda, the representatives of the BRICS group, chaired this year by Russia, intend to talk about how to work together to counter the "rules-based order" imposed by the West
Read more
Six UK diplomats working in Moscow engaged in intelligence, subversive activities — FSB
"The revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of UK diplomats sent to Moscow by the Directorate as a threat to Russia’s security," the report said
Read more
Russia will not tolerate activities of undeclared British secret service officers — MFA
"Our uncompromising stance on this issue will be formulated in accordance with the interests of national security," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Read more
Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think much about Putin
The Russian leader told the media earlier that NATO countries are not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons but rather they are essentially making up their mind whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict or not
Read more
US seeks to divide Russia and Iran with statements about missiles, but won’t succeed — MFA
"Our cooperation has stood the test of time," the senior diplomat Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Russia waits for US to explain how warfare agent got in hands Ukrainian troops — diplomat
"The Russian side thoroughly registers chemical incidents evidencing that Ukraine violates its commitments under the CWC," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Russian forces consolidating gains near Kupyansk, military expert says
"After successful operations in the Kupyansk direction, our troops, let’s say, are consolidating gains and tightening up their flanks," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Moscow views transfer of Russian aircraft to Ukraine by Portugal as hostile move — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, it is evident that in this way Lisbon "is seeking to faithfully demonstrate its allied zeal and obedient compliance with the trajectory imposed on the Europeans by their handlers from across the ocean"
Read more
Russia to see NATO’s permit to use long-range weapons as direct involvement in war
According to the Russian diplomat, such a scenario would cardinally change Moscow’s relations with Western countries
Read more
Russian envoy says he received calls from US ex-officials following Putin’s statements
Earlier Russian president warned that a potential decision to allow Ukraine to deliver long-range strikes inside Russia may have consequences
Read more
Iranian embassy says Sky News report on missile deliveries to Russia speculative fiction
"No evidence of missiles being loaded or unloaded, and the location isn’t even specified," the embassy said
Read more
Moscow’s verbal signals to West about escalation need to be changed — senior diplomat
Ryabkov called on "the political and military leadership of Russia's opponents to weigh the severity of the consequences that could arise as a result of their irresponsible, extremely dangerous actions."
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy 29 Ukrainian drones over seven regions overnight
During the past night, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted
Read more
Netherlands unable to send Patriot system to Ukraine after unnamed ally leaves it hanging
In June, the Netherlands announced that it and an ally had teamed up to jointly provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system
Read more
Bank of Russia confirms resumption of consultations with IMF
Head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina said that it is "a routine, permanent practice for all IMF members"
Read more
Russia and Egypt preparing to sign several documents — Ambassador in Moscow
The preparation of such documents is underway, but they will not necessarily be signed at the BRICS summit in Kazan
Read more
No weapon can become game changer for Kiev — Pentagon
In Washington’s opinion, Ukraine should focus on employing capabilities currently at its disposal
Read more
Russia, Turkey disagree on Crimea’s status, Moscow keeps persuading Ankara — Kremlin
"We hope that over time this will allow Ankara to understand us better and to agree with our arguments," Dmitry Peskov explained
Read more
Russia must respond to West's banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
We need to respond to — not just unfriendly, but thuggish — actions against us, he said
Read more
Putin's statement on consequences of strikes deep into Russia reaches addressees — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Putin's statement admitted of no dual interpretations
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 520 troops in Battlegroup West zone of responsibility
The enemy also lost six vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two electronic warfare stations
Read more
Anti-Trump Republicans gather $35 million for his rival Harris
Experts interviewed by Newsweek believe that longtime Republicans who openly campaign against Trump could sway portions of the electorate in tight battleground states
Read more
North Korea shows off enriched uranium production facility for first time — media
The news agency noted that this was the first time that North Korea had publicly disclosed any details about its uranium enrichment site via state media
Read more
Biden to focus on support for Ukraine at end of his term in office — White House
Jake Sullivan reiterated that Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly
Read more
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Putin hopes BRICS Media Summit will strengthen group
Moscow is hosting the BRICS Media Summit from September 13-17
Read more
Russia’s National Guard wipes out 5 Ukrainian strongholds in borderline Kursk Region
It is noted that its units in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region continue to detect and eliminate the camouflaged positions of Ukrainian military personnel and hardware
Read more
Musk warns of looming World War Three if US approves strikes on Russian soil
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Washington’s intention to let Kiev use its long-range projectiles for strikes deep into Russia’s interior is another step in escalating the conflict
Read more
Proposal to limit titanium, nickel exports not related to arms supplies to Kiev — Kremlin
No details on how the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on restricting titanium and nickel exports will be implemented are available yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
Read more
Russian arms get the job done in special op — senior military official
Alexander Fomin noted that "Western weapon systems, purportedly possessing some high performance characteristics, according to promotional ads, burn perfectly well on the battlefield without any chances for restoration"
Read more
UK to be remembered in history as sponsor of Ukrainian terrorists — Russian embassy
The Russian diplomatic mission said that "in an attempt to overcome their clients’ negative developments on the battlefield, the UK government seems to be close to stepping onto a yet another dangerous turn in the escalation spiral."
Read more
NATO has been prepping Ukraine for war with Russia for eight years, Ukrainian POW says
It is noted that the Ukrainian media outlets have been deliberately shaping Russia’s negative image
Read more
New Egyptian Foreign Minister plans to discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict with Lavrov
We pay a lot of attention to bilateral relations and joint projects, Ambassador of Egypt to Russia said
Read more
Sweden cannot accept world data on stability of Russian economy — Foreign Ministry
"Sweden is worried that for some reason sanctions are not working and that 'Russian propaganda is lying about the stability of the Russian economy'," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian aviation hit formations of 7 Ukrainian brigades in Kursk region — Defense Ministry
It also struck reserves of 11 brigades in the Sumy region, the ministry reported
Read more
Iran confirms president’s participation in BRICS summit in Kazan — envoy to Russia
Mr. Pezeshkian, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will take part in the summit in Kazan
Read more
Moscow knows the West has already decided to strike deep into Russia — senior diplomat
"The President spoke very clearly on this topic. We know that the corresponding decisions were made some time ago, and signals of this kind have been transmitted to Kiev," the high-ranking diplomat said, answering a question on the matter
Read more
TASS celebrates its 120th anniversary in Bolshoi Theater
At start of the event, the news agency’s staff and veterans were congratulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Rhetoric about lifting ban on strikes into Russia with Western arms doesn’t promote peace
Ukraine will be among the items high on the agenda of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' various bilateral meetings
Read more
German chancellor calls for unbiased investigation into Nord Stream sabotage
"If we manage to catch them, we want to try them in Germany," Olaf Scholz said
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone above Ryazan Region — ministry
Air defense units on duty destroyed the Ukrainian drone above the territory of the Ryazan Region
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in 24 hours — defense ministry
The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Su-27 fighter jets of Ukraine’s air forces in 24 hours
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat sees BRICS as model for equitable communication between countries
According to Ryabkov, years of joint work in BRICS created "a special culture of dialogue"
Read more
Zelensky says Biden responsible for his ‘peace plan’
The Ukrainian president said that he was unable to fully disclose his initiative because he had given his word to the American president
Read more
White House taking Putin’s words about NATO’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict seriously
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to strike deep inside Russia the West will get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Ukraine has highest mortality rate in world — report
Earlier, the Opendatabot resource, which monitors Ukrainian state registers, reported that now for every person born in Ukraine, three people die
Read more
Bus accident in Egypt leaves 46 people wounded, including 21 Russians — newspaper
They were taken to hospitals
Read more
US not to be able to sit nuclear conflict in Europe out — Russian ambassador
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that nuclear terrorists is the Kiev regime’s hallmark
Read more
US imposes sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya media group, TV-Novosti, Eurasia NGO
Restrictions are also imposed on Eurasia NGO Director Nelly Parutenko
Read more
BRICS nations’ media to facilitate construction of fair world order — declaration
Participants from BRICS countries will facilitate the construction of a fair and equal multipolar world order based on the norms of international right and principles of equality, respect of sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs and indivisible security using their information resources
Read more
Russia expects explanation from Turkey about Azov commanders’ return to Kiev — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers had already held a telephone conversation on this issue and "there is certainly more contact to follow at other levels as well"
Read more
Trump’s plan on Ukraine envisages demilitarized zone, Kiev’s neutrality — running mate
Apart from that, "the Germans and other countries have to fund some Ukrainian reconstruction", David Vance said
Read more
BRICS is not a platform for settling political scores — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that the platform is designed to "be closer to people, closer to normal life, to healthy values"
Read more
Georgia to apologize for war that Saakashvili started against Ossetians — ruling party
Bidzina Ivanishvili said that the ruling party needs to get a constitutional majority in the new parliament in order to put Saakashvili's party on trial for unleashing the 2008 war
Read more
Bank of Russia’s chief names main disadvantages of high inflation for Russia
Elvira Nabiullina stressed that high inflation meant greater price volatility
Read more
Over 280 port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine destroyed or damaged — official
The Nikolayev and Odessa regional authorities periodically report port infrastructure and warehouse damage and Kiev calls for strengthening the country’s air defense
Read more
Ukrainian breakthrough attempts repelled: developments in Kursk Region
Over the day, the enemy lost up to 300 troops and seven tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Israeli police detain 15 people after protest in Tel-Aviv
According to the statement, the detainees laid bonfires on roadways, failed to obey police orders and even clashed with law enforcers
Read more
BRICS Media summit participants to adopt final declaration
The event will be attended by heads of media outlets and government officials from Venezuela, India, Iran, Russia and Switzerland
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.4 mcm via Sudzha
The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Read more
Media people from global majority to gather at BRICS Media Summit in Moscow
Panel discussions will cover the role of the BRICS media community in bolstering stability in a multipolar world
Read more
Criminal case into Ukraine’s attack on Kursk has over 200 volumes — official
Among the charges that are now being investigated are murders, attempted murders and terrorism
Read more
Zelensky urges US congressmen to speed up arms deliveries for his troops
In Ukrainian President words, "any delays in military [aid] deliveries have a negative effect on the front"
Read more
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Read more
Storm Shadow missile strikes into Russian territory not to help Ukraine win — BBC reporter
According to Jeremy Bowen, if Ukraine is allowed to hit Russia with Western missiles, it might add another layer to the conflict and certainly give the Ukrainians another means to hit Russia with, but it will not bring Ukraine victory in the war
Read more
Putin’s views close to Myanmar, partnership between states to expand — republic’s minister
Our diplomatic cooperation has been developing for 76 years, the country’s Minister for Information said
Read more
West's decision to attack deep into Russia won’t change situation on front — commander
"For us, nothing will change directly on the front, because the front is moving and will continue to move until Russia wins," Apty Alaudinov emphasized
Read more