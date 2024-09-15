Air defense shot down UAV in Russia’s Belgorod region, one person was injured — Governor

BELGOROD, September 15. /TASS/. The air defense system shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Russia’s Belgorod region, one person was injured, Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense system was activated over the Belgorod region - an unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down. A civilian was injured in the village of Razumnoye," he wrote.

The Governor added that the roof of the building of the industrial enterprise was damaged. Information on the consequences is being clarified, emergency services are working at the scene.