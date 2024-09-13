Criminal case into Ukraine’s attack on Kursk has over 200 volumes — official

KURSK, September 13. /TASS/. The criminal investigation, launched by Russia over Ukraine’s attack on its Kursk Region, already includes over 200 volumes, a spokesman for Russia’s military investigation authority of the Russian Investigative Committee, Dmitry Goryachenkov, has told TASS.

"Military investigators have started a criminal investigation into the attack on the Kursk region, staged by Ukrainian armed groups. At present, the criminal case has more than 200 volumes," he said.

Among the charges that are now being investigated are murders, attempted murders and terrorism.

A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6. A federal emergency situation regime has been declared in the region, as well as multiple air raid alerts. Residents from borderline districts are being evacuated to safety. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, more than 10,000 evacuees have been housed at temporary accommodation centers in 30 Russian regions.

Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS on August 7 that a criminal investigation was launched into the attack. On September 9, the Investigative Committee reported launching separate criminal cases against Ukrainian servicemen, suspected of various crimes committed on the territory of the Kursk Region.