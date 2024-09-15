Russian air defenses destroy 29 Ukrainian drones over seven regions overnight

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses eliminated 29 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over seven Russian regions in the early hours of Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the past night, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 29 Ukrainian UAVs, including 15 over the Bryansk Region, five over the Kursk Region, four over the Smolensk Region, two over the Oryol Region and one over each of the Belgorod, Kaluga and Rostov Region," the ministry said.